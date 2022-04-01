Nia Sharma, who made gained immense fame after appearing in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is now known for her amazing figure. The actress often shared videos and images of the same on social media.

Advertisement

A while ago, Nia took to social media and shared a stunning and hot as hell monochrome video. While the video is sure to set the temperature soaring, netizens have taken to the comments section to share how they feel about it. Rea don to know all they had to say.

Advertisement

In the video shared on her official Instagram handle a while ago, Nia Sharma can be seen showing off her s*xy and toned body with her bold fashion choices. In this video, she is seen slaying in a black crop top and pants. The top worn in this clip where Nia is showing off her curvaceous figure is a crop top that consists of a plunging cutout in the center running till the elastic of the top and deep cuts on the shoulder.

Sharing the video, Nia Sharma captioned it, “Every Girl’s walk after she gets over ‘Him.’” The actress received an array of mixed comments. Commenting on it, one user wrote, “Aag Laga Di.” A second user wrote, “So seexxxy looking baby.” Another wrote, “Apki boo* bahr nikl gyi” Some other comments on her post read “Ufff it’s hot,” “katai jaher,” “That’s really really hot.” Another also commented, “One more priyanka chopra in industry.” Few other comments on her post read, “Fucking hot,” “Hot” and “S*xy.”

A netizen not happy with how Nia looked in the video noted, “Chiiii.” Another added, “such a beautiful rarest figure you have and you are ruining it because of your stupid dressing😂😂😂 grow up nia , grow upppppp”

Check out Nia Sharma’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

What are your thoughts on this hot, s*xy monochrome video of Nia Sharma? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna Finds A ‘Chaava’ In Mukesh Rishi aka Bulla From Gunda – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube