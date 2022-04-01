Lock Upp is a recent web reality show which has been leaving the audience quite entertained and engrossed. The show is experiencing high viewership since the last few days mainly because of the explosive personal secrets revealed by the contestants every week. In a recent episode, wildcard contestant Mandana Karimi made a few shocking revelations about why she left her home country Iran.

For the unversed, the show started in February this year and is hosted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. A bunch of contestants have already been eliminated from the show and a few others are doing exceptionally well by keeping the audience entertained almost always. The reality series is streaming on MX Player and ALT Balaji and the social media engagement around the show is also quite high.

In a recent episode of Lock Upp, actor Mandana Karimi can be seen speaking about how she and her friends were once attacked by the police. She started off by explaining how she landed in a hospital after meeting a bike accident and her friend were accompanying her to the hospital visit. She was getting her treatment done and her friends were having some fun in the corridor, playing around with the wheelchairs there.

A pair of police officers spotted them and thought they were intoxicated. Mandana Karimi added that they were all arrested and further said, “For him he wanted to prove a point. So they actually made me watch my friends getting lashes. All my friends got 85 lashes.”

“Because I had an injury and was operated on. I didn’t get it, but they told me that because of your situation we are not giving you. You will have to watch your friends getting lashes. That was my jail experience. That was one of the main reasons why I left my country. I didn’t want to live in a country which treats its citizens like that.”, Mandana Karimi said.

