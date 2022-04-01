Kangana Ranaut is one celebrity who doesn’t hold anything back when it comes to speaking her mind and sharing her thoughts. The actress, who is currently busy hosting the captivity-based reality show Lock Upp on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji, is super happy that the show has garnered over 200 million views since its premiere and took a dig at Karan Johar while posting about it.

For those who do not know, Kangana has been on loggerheads with Karan ever since she called him ‘the flag bearer of nepotism’ while on Koffee With Karan. In her recent social media post, she mentioned KJo and said he must be crying seeing the reality show’s popularity. Read on to know all she had to say.

Taking to her Instagram story around Thursday midnight, Kangana Ranaut shares a note celebrating 200 million views of Lock Upp. She wrote “As lock up hits 200M views …. Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo (As Lock Upp hits 200 million views, the entire army of chipmunks/media of cruella/ papa jo along with him, are going to cry in hiding. Despite them trying so hard we have got 200m views. Now see what is going to happen next. Your days to cry are here now, papa jo).”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s story here:

This isn’t the first time she mentioned someone from the film industry while praising Lock Upp. Around the time the show launched, she indirectly dragged her alleged ex-boyfriend, Hrithik Roshan name when talking about how people were concerned about what she will say on the reality show. She had said, “Log paanch ungliyan mila ke haath jodd rahe hain. Waise gala toh che ungliyon walo ka bhi sookh raha hai (People are putting their five fingers together for my forgiveness. Even ones with six fingers have dry throats right now).”

We will now wait and see if Karan Johar has any response to this dig by Kangana Ranaut.

