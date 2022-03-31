Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is making headlines every day as contestants argue and stir many controversies. Since day 1, the show has broken records in view count and again the reality show has created history with 76.8M Likes, 3.4M Views. The entry of Karan Kundrra as a jailor has added more drama and his recent argument with Mandana Karimi garnered a lot of attention.

Since its inception, the show has made headlines for its raw and unique theme. Most recently Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Chetan Hansraj, Mandana and Azma Fallah entered the show as wild card contestants. Their entry has created a lot of stir in the show which has helped the makers to garner a lot of viewership.

In the recent episode, audiences along with a few contestants were seen cheering for Karan Kundrra after he schooled Mandana Karimi for allegedly playing women’s card in the task. Netizens even started trending #LockUppWithKaran for his roaring attitude. The particular episode of Lockk Upp garnered more than 76.8M Likes and 3.4M Views in a very less time.

Reacting to the Karan Kundrra and record-breaking numbers, a user wrote, “NOT JUST ANY RANDOM JAILOR, HE IS KING KARAN KUNDRRA!!”,”another wrote, “He is getting all the loves from his fans which he truly deserves,” a third user wrote, “He is the best Mentor Jailor that one can find and disrespecting him is outrightly wrong,” a fourth user wrote, “When it’s your time to shine, nothing and no one can stop you.”

A fifth user wrote, “Todays #Lockupp is giving me #Roadies vibes @kkundrra the way you are motivating each and every contestant is superb you are truly the best mentor anyone can get jailor you rocked today hats off.”

yesterday the way #KaranKundrra said he will not allow anybody to use a stupid women card when it's not necessary this is 2022🔥🔥 he will call out all the pseudofeminist ,hypocrites & haters and SHOW THEM THEIR GODAMN PLACE @kkundrra #KaranKundrra #TejRan #LockUppWithKaran pic.twitter.com/93uYASp6XZ — 𝐃.|| hu givs a shit:/? (@_itsmeiyk) March 31, 2022

@kkundrra 's Popularity Level.🔥

He is getting all the loves from his fans which he truly deserves❤️#LockUppWithKaran #KarankundrraSquad

DON'T MESS WITH JAILOR KARAN

GET LOST MANDANA pic.twitter.com/BswRgDWNyh — Sushma Pandey (@ISushmaPandey) March 31, 2022

Playing woman card with @kkundrra and disrespecting him.. tch tch so not done 👎. #KaranKundrra is the best Mentor Jailor that one can find and disrespecting him is outrightly wrong. Don’t mess with this Jailor Mandana #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #LockUppWithKaran https://t.co/XAGXi9is0z — 𝕋𝔼𝔸𝕄 𝕂𝕂𝕌ℕ𝔻ℝℝ𝔸 𝕆𝔽ℂ (@IamTeamKKundrra) March 31, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Karan Kundrra’s latest appearance in Lock Upp and his argument with Mandana Karimi?

