Ranbir Kapoor has lately been promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, which opened to raving reviews this week. During the promotions of this film, Ranbir had mentioned that his uncle, Randhir Kapoor had called him to compliment Rishi’s work in the movie. As the Wake Up Sid revealed that his uncle is going through the first stage of dementia, Randhir recently opened up on the claim, ridiculing it completely.

For the unversed, Sharmaji Namkeen is a light-hearted drama film that was released on Amazon Prime on March 31, 2022. The movie stars Rishi Kapoor in the lead role and has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia. After Mr Kapoor’s sad demise, actor Paresh Rawal took over the lead role, making it the first-ever Bollywood film to feature two Bollywood actors in the same role.

After Ranbir Kapoor’s claims about Randhir Kapoor’s dementia went viral on social media, ETimes reached out to the veteran actor, asking him about the above-mentioned illness. He decided to laugh it off and said, “Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID some time ago (in April 2021).”

When further quizzed about Ranbir Kapoor’s statement that his uncle is going through the first stage of dementia, Randhir Kapoor said, “Ranbir ki marzi; he is entitled to say what he wants.”

Randhir was also asked about the whole calling Ranbir Kapoor episode where he allegedly wanted to speak to Rishi Kapoor right away. “I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival.”, he said as a response.

For the unversed, the whole episode kicked off when Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview with NDTV, said, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.”

