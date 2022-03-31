Kili Paul, one of the most popular Tanzanian dancers and Instagram influencers we have seen to date, loves Bollywood and that’s evident from a number of videos on his social media handle. The content creator, who is quite active on different social media platforms, has uploaded a new video – lip-syncing to Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor’s Agar Tum Saath Ho.

For those who don’t know, the content creator made a name for himself owing to his unique dance choreography to various Bollywood songs and lip-syncing to them. Check out what he has done in the latest one.

A day ago, internet sensation Kili Paul took to his Instagram account and shared a reel that showed him and a female lip-syncing to Tamasha’s Agar Tum Saath Ho. The song from the 2015 Imtiaz Ali film featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

While this video of Kili Paul doesn’t have him and his female companion grooving to some unique moves, it has the two of them setting the mood right with their serene impressions as they lip-sync. Commenting on the video, one netizen wrote, “All time smart,” while another added, “Sister expression.” The video received a ton of likes and comments filled with hearts, emojis with heart eyes and fire emojis. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Prior to this video, Kili Paul has also created content on Bollywood songs like Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Zaalima, Kuch Baatein, Bas Tum Mere Paas Raho, Pushpa’s Oo Antava, KGF’s Gali Gali and lots more.

