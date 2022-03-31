Pakistani-American actress and filmmaker Somy Ali, who is known for her contribution to Bollywood back in the 90s, is presently famous for her social media presence and her nonprofit organization called ‘No More Tears’, and her tumultuous relationship with ex Salman Khan

The actress enjoys a fan following of 14.5k followers has never failed to keep her views on topics out open. Especially her sarcasm-filled indirect digs on bhaijaan of Bollywood who she dated from 1991 to 1999.

Well, Somy Ali has done it once again. The actress took to her Instagram story to throw shade on her ex (maybe Salman Khan) via a sarcastic post that had words like ‘dysfunctional’ and ‘narcissist’.

Somy Ali’s recent shared story had a post from a page called ‘myexisapsychopath’ (my ex is a psychopath), the post read, “Breaking up with a dysfunctional Narcissist is like waking up from a coma. You have to re-learn even the most basic things of your daily life This is because during the course of the relationship with your narcissist you were slowly, and methodically, being erased”. Yikes! That was some really harsh dig on her ex, did she try to point fingers at Salman Khan?

Well, the actress indeed was truly in love with the actor and had every intention to marry him, however the two split their ways in 1999 and the reason for it as per Somy claimed that Khan had cheated on her.

Meanwhile, just yesterday (30 March) Somy Ali had taken a dig on ex Salman Khan by calling him ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’. The actress had shared a post which was a still from Salman’s song Aate Jaate Haaste Gaate from his movie Maine Pyaar Kiya and had captioned it as “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” She later deleted the post.

