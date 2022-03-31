From quite some time rumours around singer Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta’s wedding have been doing the rounds. The rumours sparked after the duo was often snapped together at coffee and lunch dates. Every time their pics surfaced on the web, it went viral for all the good reasons. This afternoon, Jubin and Nikita arrived for their new song Mast Nazron Se’s launch where they addressed these rumours.

Jubin and Nikita’s affair rumours sparked while they were shooting for Mast Nazron Se in which they get married.

At the song launch, Nikita Dutta and Jubin Nautiyal were asked about their real and reel life chemistry and were also teased about their frequent coffee and lunch dates. When asked about their camaraderie, Jubin said, “Jab aapki dosti hoti hai kisi ke saath and when you get to work with that person, toh mujhe lagta hai chemistry aati hai fir. I think there’s a comfort zone that Me and Nikita had and we worked together very comfortably.” Quirkily adding, “But I know what you mean to say.”

When Nikita Dutta was also asked about the same, she said she completly agrees with Jubin Nautiyal as he’s very easy to work with which she feels has easily been transferred on the screen.

In the same video, Bhushan Kumar also pulls Jubin Nautiyal’s leg and teases him about the pictures clicked during their dinner and coffee dates. Jubin adds, “Sir, hum bus dost hi hain. We’re just good friends. Do dost khana bhi kha sakte hai, coffee bhi pi sakte hain. Mumbai mein jaise main apne parivaar se saath nahi rehta, yeh bhi apne parivaar ke saath nahi rehti toh fir hum saath mein kabhi chale gaye. Har cheez ko underline nahi karna chahte hum yahan par.”

Adding to it, Nikita added, “Kaayi baar aisa hota hai, you need a companion to go out to have a nice cup of coffee go for a lunch. So, uske liye I think I haven’t found a better company I love hanging out with him. Bas itna hi hai.”

When they are asked when are they getting married, Jubin said, “Aree nahi kar rahe hain shaadi,” while Nikita added, “Gaane mein jo shaadi hui hai wahi hai.”

Well, this is what they have to say, but we ask you what do you think them?

