After the runaway success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor started getting a number of interesting projects. Among them was Bhushan Kumar’s Bull which is touted to be an action thriller. The actor along with the makers were super excited to make this film, however, things seem pretty different now as the actor has claimed that the film is not happening now and it has been put on hold.

As per earlier reports, the film is set in the 1980s and it is inspired by real-life events and marks the debut of director Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj.

Coming back to the topic, Shahid Kapoor in an interview with Pinkvilla confirmed the news that his upcoming film Bull has been put on hold. The actor shares that due to COVID the film became a ‘logistical nightmare’ as it demanded a certain amount to make. However, the Jersey actor feels that they’ll soon figure something out.

Shahid Kapoor said, “I don’t think it has been officially announced. Bull is not happening right now as we were not even able to start it. It was a logistical nightmare due to Covid. There are a lot of things that need to be figured out since the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it’s possible to make Bull right now, or not.”

Reportedly, the film was supposed to go on floors in early 2022 for over 8 months and it was said that the film was touted to be high on VFX. Looking at the delay in the production process, Shahid’s fans need to wait a little longer to see him in an action film.

Earlier talking about the film, Shahid Kapoor had said, “Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

