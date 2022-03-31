Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors in Bollywood. His death seemingly left a void not just in the industry but also in the hearts of his fans. His son actor Ranbir Kapoor now opens about a time when the late veteran actor took a few years to transition from lead roles to character roles.

The late actor‘s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is now released on Amazon Prime Video after a long delay. The veteran died on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. At that time the actor had been filming for the movie but was left incomplete. It’s then Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film.

As the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film, Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on Film Companion and shared some anecdotes from Rishi Kapoor’s life. He said, “His transition from a lead actor to a character actor – those three-four years I remember – he used to be just in front of the computer playing bridge. My mother got frustrated because she never saw him home for so long. And he used to drive her mad. My mother used to force him to go to RK Studios and just sit there. Then, my father, for a little period of time, became an interior designer. He started changing different spaces in our house. He started shopping for things. He started doing things just trying to keep himself busy. But he realised that work was in his spirit and he really wanted to work.”

The Brahmastra actor further revealed how his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and he himself were all annoyed by Rishi at that point in time. “My mother, myself, and my sister, we were also being driven a little mad because he is also very demanding of your attention. So, we were all hoping and praying that it’s great that we are getting to spend this awesome time with him but a balanced way would have been nicer. Because this is getting way too much,” Ranbir Kapoor said.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, and Suhail Nayyar.

