After its recent grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru, the upcoming Prashanth Neel film KGF Chapter 2 starring south superstar Yash has gotten us all super excited for its release. Fans can’t wait to witness the magic once again, and this time it looks like things in the upcoming part 2 are about to get real, with Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starring in it.

Advertisement

The Baba of Bollywood has never failed to impress us with their villainous roles in films. After nailing it as Kancha Cheena, Baba is all set to show us his magic as Adheera in the upcoming Pan India film.

Advertisement

Well, After seeing the trailer of KGF Chapter 2, it’s very evident that Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera looks really rugged and tough as a villain. From his tattoos to his thick braids, his overall look was top notch and screams ‘intimidating’. However, did you know that this look made to impress us, was pretty much excruciating for Sanju Baba? Read on to know the whole deet!

KGF Chapter 2’s stylist Naveen Shetty during his conversion with a news portal, claimed that after he was introduced to Sanjay Dutt‘s Adheera, he understood that he had to make sure Baba looked like the ‘eccentric’, ‘unpredictable’ and an ‘indelible’ villain.

Naveen in the same conversation also claimed that Sanjay wanted to give it his best and wanted to stand out as the villain in the film. The stylist also claimed that the shoot used to be very excruciating and would take them an hour to get Baba prepared daily. Finally, Naveen then confessed that Sanjay used to wear armour that weighed 25 kilos and shoot every day.

Wow! This has gotten us pretty impressed.

Are you excited to see Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera in KGF Chapter 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Sanjay Dutt On Waking Up As Kangana Ranaut Said He Would ‘Wear Salwar Kameez’ & Got A Lot Of Social Media Attention

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube