The trailer of KGF Chapter 2 was unveiled recently at a grand event held in Bengaluru. It was a star-studded event as Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran was invited as guests. Even the lead cast members Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others also graced the launch. Since the trailer was unveiled, fans have been going gaga, due to this it has now become the most viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second instalment of the two-part series also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film will be released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Yash starrer KGF chapter 2’s production company Hombale Films shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Records.. Records.. Records..Rocky don’t like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it. 𝟏𝟎𝟗 + 𝐌𝐢𝐥��𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟒 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬. Kannada: 18M, Telugu: 20M, Hindi: 51M, Tamil: 12M, Malayalam: 8M.”

As per reports, Yash starrer KGF chapter 2 has surpassed the views of high budget films like Radhe Shyam and magnum opus RRR.

Records.. Records.. Records..💥 Rocky don't like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky!

He Cannot avoid it. 𝟏𝟎𝟗 + 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟒 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 ♥️🙏 Kannada: 18M

Telugu: 20M

Hindi: 51M

Tamil: 12M

Malayalam: 8M#KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/n6pspljdxj — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 28, 2022

The trailer was released in 5 languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The combined views have crossed 105 million, while Prabhas starrer was 57 million views and SS Rajamouli’s bagged third place with 51 million views.

During the trailer launch of KGF Chapter 2, Yash said that the film’s director Prashanth Neel deserves more credit for making the franchise a huge success, he said, “I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Just to see all the legends here, coming for my industry… I am happy we have done something with chapter 1.”

Yash added, “KGF happened because of Prashanth Neel. A lot of people give me credit, but it is bull sh*t. It is Prasanth Neel’s film. He can even make first-timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors.”

