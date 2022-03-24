Shahid Kapoor is currently on a roll as he’s getting better and better roles in every film. Along with multiple movies, the actor will also make his digital debut in Raj and DK’s web series. Post Kabir Singh, things changed for him and back in 2016, while celebrating the success of Udta Punjab, the actor shared how he lost track after doing Kaminey. While he was looking out for different roles after Haider.

Son of actor Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, the actor started his career working as a background dancer in films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. He later went on to appear in a few commercials. Shahid then made his acting debut in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, for which he won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

During the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab, the makers were in a tussle with the Censor Board as they demanded more than 80 cuts. However, things sorted between the makers and board members as they allowed the film to get released with a single cut. During the success party of the film, Shahid spoke about losing track after he did Kaminey as he wanted to work in different roles and not repeat anything.

As quoted by IANS, Shahid Kapoor said, “After Kaminey, I think I lost the track. So after ‘Haider’, I did not want to repeat the same mistake. With due respect to the kind of support and appreciation I received for ‘Haider’, I wanted to do better roles. I’m happy I didn’t have to wait much and got a chance to perform in ‘Udta Punjab’.”

“Since I have done Kaminey, one thing I have realised is that the youth wants to watch something different. However, we are scared to experiment with new ideas,” he added.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of Jersey which was supposed to release on December 31, 2021. The film also features Mrunal Thakur was postponed due to the rise in COVID cases.

