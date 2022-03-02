Wedding bells are ringing in the Kapoor family! Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot in Mahabaleshwar today. She will be marrying Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa. Pictures and videos from their Mehendi ceremony are now going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Vivaan Shah, who appeared in films like Happy New Year and Bombay Velvet, shared some pictures and videos from Mayank and his cousin Sanah’s pre-wedding ceremony. In the video, the soon-to-be bride and groom are seen being welcomed on the Dhol beats.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur is dressed in a pink traditional outfit waving at the guests at her wedding function while Mayank Pahwa is seen standing beside her while holding her hand. The two can be seen grooving to a band performance. Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagpal was also present at the ceremony.

Sharing the video, Vivaan congratulated her and captioned it, “Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu 😊😊😊😊😊❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Take a look at it below:

Reportedly, Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time and had gotten engaged a while back. For the unversed, Sanah had made her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Shaandaar, which was directed by Vikas Bahl. Father Pankaj Kapur too had an important role in the film.

Previously, Supriya Pathak spoke about Shahid and Sanah Kapur’s relationship. During a conversation with Indian Express, she said, “Of course! Shahid is their brother. He is their elder brother bhai! He is an integral part of the family. He is our main anchor. It is natural. They are siblings. So, they are constantly around each other. They are like any other siblings. We are a normal family.”

Must Read: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Rekha Pose With Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Netizens Call It, “Dream Cast Of Heeramandi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube