The sports drama, Jhund starring Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release this coming Friday (4th March). However, the film’s early reviews are out it’s gotten us all excited for the film.

Apart from the great reviews by the media critics, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan has nothing bus heaps and heaps of praises to shower on the upcoming Sr Bachchan starrer.

Recently, a video was shared by T-Series on their Offical YouTube channel, in which we witness Aamir Khan attending a private screening for Amitabh Bachchan‘s upcoming film Jhund. After the movie was over we could see Khan giving a standing ovation while he was left teary-eyed. The video continued to show the actor having a word with director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and producer Bhushan Kumar after the screening, where he said, “What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It’s an amazing film).”

Aamir Khan, wiping tears off his eyes continued about Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, as he said, “It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during a private screening. I don’t have words to say. The way you have captured the emotions of girls and boys of India, it’s unbelievable. The way the children have worked is unbelievable.” He added, “What a film you have made! It’s a fantastic film. It’s very unique, I don’t know how you guys were able to make it. The spirit that you have captured doesn’t come from logic.”

Surprised by the whole concept of the movie, the Lagan actor also said, “The film breaks and undoes whatever we have learnt in the last 20-30 years (waves his hand). You have made a football of that (laughs).” While praising Amitabh Bachchan for his work in the movie, Aamir also said, “What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films.”

Woah! This is literally gotten us all excited for the film.

Are you excited to see Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

