Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are possibly the coolest couple in town. The duo tied the knot last month in a hush-hush wedding. Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan were amongst others in attendance. The VJ-singer has shared a latest picture that has sparked engagement rumours. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

There has been one topic constantly being spoken about and that is whether Shibani is pregnant or not. First pictures from their big day witnessed an unusual bump in blurry pictures that made fans believe maybe she’s expecting. Well, it seemed to be some camera angle as the official pictures spoke otherwise.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, Shibani Dandekar has now sparked pregnancy rumours yet again. The singer shared a couple of new pictures with her husband Farhan Akhtar. She was dressed in a shimmery golden cut-out attire while her hubby was all suited up in a casual avatar.

Fans witnessed an unusual baby bump and now it remains unclear whether that was bloating, overeating or if Shibani Dandekar is actually expecting her first child with Farhan Akhtar.

Netizens took to the comment section and began discussing the matter.

A user wrote, “Looks like she is pregnant…”

Another wrote, “Congratulations for the little one”

“Are u pregnant???” questioned another.

“she is 3 -4 months pregnant ….shortnotice p shadi ki vjah pta chl gayi,” another wrote.

“OMG you are preggers,” a fan commented.

Check out the viral picture ft Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar below:

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars starting from Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone to Rhea Chakraborty, Suhana Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi amongst others recently attended Ritesh Sidhwani’s bash for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. It was a starry night and most female celebs were dressed in black.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Turns A Bridal Muse For Photographer Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha; Netizens Go, “Haye Mai Marjaavaan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube