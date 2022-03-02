Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the much-awaited films which was supposed to be released in August this year. However, the south superstar announced a new release date on Instagram with a stunning new poster of the film.

After many delays, Om Raut’s period drama is finally releasing on January 12, 2023. Even though it’s quite a long wait for fans but we are thrilled enough to get the release date. Now the latest report reveals the real reason behind the postponement of the film.

As per the ETimes report, the makers of Adipurush are not releasing the film in August because the VFX of the film is not ready. The report quoted a source as saying, “VFX takes time. The producers, T-Series, have an excellent product in hand. They wouldn’t like to hurry up for just the heck of it.”

Going by the report, it will be worth the wait to watch Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer in cinemas. With the extensive VFX work on the film, it has only upped the eagerness among the fans. The Telugu superstar on Tuesday announced the film’s new release date that read, “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, announcing the release date. January 12, 2023.”

The poster read Adipurush is for “celebrating victory of good over evil.” He also confirmed that the film will have a “worldwide theatrical release in 3D.” Take a look at it below:

For the unversed, Om Raut’s Mythological period drama Prabhas plays the role of Adipurush or Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Lankesh. Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita and Sunny Singh will be essaying the role of Lakshman. The shooting of the film started in February 2021.

