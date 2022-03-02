Pathaan Release Date Out! John Abraham, Deepika Padukone Intrigue Mystery Around Shah Rukh Khan's Character & His Voice Only Ups The Game!

Given the decibel level that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has, it has definitely become the most awaited film to hit the box office post pandemic!

Yash Raj Films today revealed the release date of this high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, to be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week) through a specially shot date announcement video that has no film footage whatsoever.

The video, which is breaking the internet today, teases a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan‘s much-discussed Pathaan look, adding to the thirst of his fans wanting to see his new avatar. The announcement video has been directed by Siddharth himself and it also revealed that the action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

