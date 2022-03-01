Besides the fact that Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ is one of the most controversial shows, it’s also really entertaining. There’s no other show or host that have the courage to ask questions that Karan asks on his show. Back in 2005, when the show aired its first season, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan appeared in one of the episodes and SRK trolled senior Bachchan for having a taller wife than him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is known for his wit across the industry. His fans often laud him for his sense of humour and sarcasm. While King Khan was on Karan’s show to promote ‘Main Hoon Na,’ Amitabh was promoting his Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Black. During the rapid-fire round, fans witnessed a side of the actors which wasn’t known to many.

During the rapid-fire round on ‘Koffee With Karan’ Karan Johar asks Amitabh Bachchan about one thing that he has but Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t have. Replying to the host, Amitabh said, “My height.”

When Karan Johar asked the same question to Shah Rukh Khan, he couldn’t hold back and gave a witty reply saying, “A taller wife.” Bam! That really was a good response, isn’t it? To make it more subtle, SRK added, “Just about… I think.”

Senior Bachchan is really tall and 6 feet whereas his wife Jaya Bachchan is 5’2. SRK on the other hand is, 5.5 ½ and Gauri Khan is around 5.2 ½.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jhund’ whereas Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for YRF’s ‘Pathan’ which hasn’t been officially announced yet.

