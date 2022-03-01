Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Well, the trailer of the movie has just gotten us all excited through its action-packed – mystery plot.

Akki has a massive fan following out there. Not only India, but the star is also the king of hearts all around the globe. Well, apart from the audience, Khiladi Kumar has found himself a Jabra fan in the famous cricketer Dwayne Bravo too!

Coming back to the topic, cricketer Dwayne Bravo recently took it to his Instagram account sharing a reel where he portrayed the role of Bachchhan Paandey. The cricketer was seen showing his moves on the song Maar Khayega, which is featured in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie. While uploading the reel, Bravo captioned it by saying, “Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar had some fun doing this power hit! #NumberOne.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion🏆 (@djbravo47)

Well, it could be said that the video went amazingly viral on social media and even managed to grabbed the eyes of Akshay Kumar himself. Akki shared Dwayne Bravo’s reel on his Instagram story and praised him by writing, “And I had fun watching your #MaarKhayegaEvilDance @djbravo47! Well done champ.”

Apart from the actor, many of Dwayne’s fans came forward and commented on his reel. One fans said,”Blasting🔥🔥🔥☺️❤️ “. Another fan said, “Hey bravo🔥🔥❤️ “. While one fan said, “Bachan bngya bhai❤️❤️😂 “, another said, “OMG OMG coolest one I saw 🔥❤️ “.

Talking about the film, Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release on the 18th of March 2022. Along with Akshay, the film will star, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Just a few days ago the film’s first song ‘Maar Khayega’ was released and has gained quite some attention.

What are your thoughts on cricketer Dwayne Bravo’s reel on Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

