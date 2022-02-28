If there’s one Bollywood debut that everyone’s waiting for is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter – Suhana Khan’s. She is just 21-year-old and is already a fashionista on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing site. Suhana recently attended a wedding and pictures of the same are going viral. Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the star kid wearing a beautiful chikankari lehenga which would be an apt pick for your BFFs wedding.

The wedding season is already going on and if your best friend is getting hitched this season, Suhana’s elegant chikan lehenga will definitely make heads turn with your entry at the wedding venue. It’s not heavy but charming in a way that it’ll definitely make you steal the thunder with your outfit.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Manish Malhotra captioned it, “S U H A N A 🤍🤍🤍 @suhanakhan2 🤍🤍🤍 Classic white chikankari.” In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter can be seen wearing a white chikankari lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. The dupatta and blouse had a neon green sleek border to add a chic touch to it.

Suhana Khan accessorised her look with statement silver earrings and donned a simple high ponytail to go with her lehenga. For makeup, she opted subtle glam with smokey hues on eyes, nude lips and that bindi on her forehead stole the show for us.

Take a look at it here:

Reacting to her picture, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan commented, “Pure ❤️.” Actress Manisha Koirala also reacted to her picture and commented, “❤️❤️❤️ n beautiful.”

What are your thoughts on Suhana Khan acing a Manish Malhotra lehenga? Tell us in the comments below.

