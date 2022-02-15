If there’s one star kid for whose debut, everyone is waiting for is – Suhana Khan’s. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter is quite popular on social media and her chic fashion style is extraordinary and often admired by her fans. Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Suhana donning a red saree with a backless blouse and we are drooling over her beauty. Scroll below to see her pictures.

Suhana is often applauded for her casual street style because agree or not, she makes a simple tank top and a pair of denim look glamorous. The star kid wore the saree for her friends’ wedding and stole the show with her subtle glam look.

Suhana Khan’s minimalist Manish Malhotra chiffon saree had sequins on it along with a heavy border that had detailed embroidery on it. For the blouse, Suhana picked a fitted backless blouse with sequins all over it and thick embroidered straps to go with it.

Suhana Khan opted for natural smokey eyes with nude lips and a bindi on her forehead. She accessorised the look with oxidised statement silver earrings and donned a high voluminous ponytail to go with her ethnic attire.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Reacting to Manish Malhotra’s Instagram upload, Gauri Khan commented, “Red it is !!!!!! Love the vibe manish ❤️” Suhana Khan also reacted to her picture and left heart emojis on his post. Maheep Kapoor commented, “Love !!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️” Bhavna Pandey also reacted and commented, “Stunning ❤️❤️”

Suhana also shared a picture on her Instagram handle, take a look:

Isn’t she a stunner?

What are your thoughts on Suhana Khan’s saree look? Tell us in the comments below.

