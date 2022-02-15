Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for a long time now and fans are super excited to witness his magic again on the silver screen. Ever since he stepped into the entertainment industry, the superstar has gained a massive fan following. To reach this stage SRK went through a lot and today we’ll tell you about the time when King Khan sold tickets for his own film, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

The movie was released in the year 1994 was a romantic comedy film directed by Kundan Shah, also starring Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was a critically acclaimed film and received multiple awards At the 39th Filmfare Awards.

Coming back to the topic, Shah Rukh Khan sold advance tickets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre. Interestingly, SRK was even paid a huge amount, as he received Rs 25,000. This became a trend back in 1994 as other actors too followed this promotional strategy.

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the first choice in the lead for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Originally, the makers had planned to rope in Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, while SRK was in the second lead.

As the time passed, Aamir allegedly lost interest in the film, on the other hand, Juhi left the Kundan Shah directorial due to her scheduling issues, however, the actress promised to do a special appearance.

The Shah Rukh starrer was later remade in Telugu as Swapnalokam in 1999. Earlier, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was also compared with the 2009 Hollywood film 500 Days of Summer.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next in YRF’s Pathan, along with Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled film, he will also make special cameos in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

