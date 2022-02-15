Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s affair controversy is no secret and back in the day, the feud between the two stars made headlines almost every day. The controversy escalated after the Queen actress filed a case against the Krrish actor involving an exchange of emails between the two. Later in an interview, Ranaut even hinted that Hrithik was having an affair with Katrina Kaif. Even Salman Khan too hinted at something similar while appearing in Koffee With Karan.

Advertisement

The blame game started when Kangana was promoting her film Queen. The actress claimed that Hrithik was getting too close with his co-star at the same time the actor was going through a rough patch of his life with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Although the actress didn’t take any names, but HR was shooting Bang Bang in Manali during the same time frame.

Advertisement

While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana Ranaut told Rajat Sharma, “Kisi heroine ke saath mein yeh Manali mein shoot kar rahe the, aur wahaan pe unke affair ki khabarein aayi. Toh maine poocha unko Valentine’s tha February mein, maine kaha ki aapne mujhe phone nahin kiya, kuch nahi?”

Kangana Ranaut added, “Toh mujhe kehte hai, phone kis baat ka? Maine kaha, Valentine hai. Toh kehte hai, tumko kyun karunga phone? Maine kaha, mujhko kyun nahi karoge phone? Kyunki main toh tumse shaadi karne wali hoon. Toh kehte hai, shaadi-vaadi toh tum bhool jao, tumne kis-kis ko bataya hai ki tumhara aur mera kuch chal raha hai?”

Not just Kangana, even Salman Khan gave indirect advice to Hrithik Roshan. While making his very first appearance on Koffee With Karan, the Radhe star was asked what advice would he give to the celebs, the actor replied in his own way.

He said, “To Ranbir Kapoor: Have fun! To Katrina Kaif: Make sure he doesn’t have fun! To Hrithik Roshan: You stay out of this.”

Must Read: When Salman Khan Revealed The Dark Side Of Indian Media: “Just Because Somebody Wants To Sell His Magazine…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube