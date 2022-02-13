Controversial queen Kangana Ranaut is back with yet another hard-hitting post for another Bollywood celeb. Days after bashing a journalist for asking a Deepika Padukone-related question, the actress has now reviewed the actress’ latest flick Gehriyaan. The film that also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and netizens.

The latest one to review the film is the Panga actress, who took another Panga by bashing the makers left right and centre. After watching the film, she took to her Instagram to give her opinion on the film. The actress called it a bad movie and says no skin show or p*rnography can save a bad film.

On her Insta story, she shared a video of Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri song from Himalay Ki God Mein (1965) featuring Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha. Above the video, she wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or p*rnography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

Recently, during the launch of her reality web show Lock Upp, the actress lost her cool when she was asked about an influencer taking a dig at Deepika Padukone for showing off her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during Gehraiyaan promotions by a journalist. The Queen actress bashed the reporter saying, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. The actress will next be seen in Dhaakad, Tejas and Tiku weds Sheru, whose shooting wrapped, recently.

