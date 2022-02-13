Shakun Batra’s recent release Gehraiyaan was undoubtedly one deep story. The movie was released on Amazon prime video on the 11th of February. While the story had many depths and layers to it, the one thing that was quite crucial in the whole story of the film was the Alibaug property.

Well, did you know that the lavish beach mansion in the film is actually not located in Alibaug? Yes, you have read that completely right! Read on to know some interesting facts on the humongous property and where it actually is located.

Shakun Batra’s new film Gehraiyaan had many unique aspects to it that had grabbed viewers’ attention. One of these was the luxurious villa which was shown a lot of times throughout the movie. While the movie mentioned the villa to be situated in Alibaug, it is now confirmed that the original location of the property is actually in Goa.

The villa which was shown to be owned by Ananya Panday’s character Tia in Gehraiyaan plays a special role as most of the important things happen in that place. The villa Ahilya by the Sea is a gorgeous hotel with nine-room over three sea-facing villas. The place also has infinity pools, gardens, and a spa. The place that is located in Nerul, Goa, has pricing that ranges from about Rs 21,000 per night to around Rs 33,000 per night.

Woah! isn’t the place just awesome?! Would you like to visit this place?

Talking about the film Gehraiyaan, the Shakun Batra directorial revolves around the messy lives of four millennials. The film stars, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa. If you haven’t caught up on the film yet, then you can find it on Amazon Prime Video.

