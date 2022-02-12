Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turn every time she enters a room! The actress never leaves a chance to grab everyone’s attention with her oh-so-hot photo and makes headlines for her sartorial fashion choices. More than her professional life, the actress is also in the news owing to her personal life. The actress sent social media into a frenzy when actor and film producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on the actress’ birthday on Oct 10.

Advertisement

Recently, Rakul grabbed the eyeballs when she turned a cover girl for a reputed magazine. Taking to her Instagram, the De De Pyaar De actress shared the first look of the magazine’s cover page. For the cover, the actress stunned in an orange Bikini that left her fans gasping for air. That apart, she also took to her Insta story to share a BTS video from the magazine shoot.

Advertisement

In the Insta story, Rakul Preet Singh is seen flaunting her toned midriff in a tiny orange bikini. For the shoot, the actress paired her printed black cardigan. Letting her hair down, Rakul flaunted her curvaceous body while sporting minimal make-up and minimalistic jewellery. Check out her post below:

Speaking about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul had earlier told Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

Making their relationship official, Jackky had shared a candid photo of themselves and wrote alongside, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my love!”

Must Read: Chhaya Vora Shares Her Experience Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Alia Bhatt In Gangubai Kathiyawadi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube