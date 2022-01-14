Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, make the headlines in October 2021 when she and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public. For those who do not know, on Rakul’s birthday, when Jackky was in London, they made their relationship official with a mushy post shared on their Instagram handles.

Now, in a recent chat, the actress got candid on why they decided to go public, Jackky ‘biggest gift’ being the poem he wrote her and more. While talking about their relationship, she also revealed that her focus will stay on work. Read on to know all she had to.

During a recent chat with Film Companion, Rakul Preet Singh got candid regarding why she and Jackky Bhagnani decided to go public with their relationship. The actress told Anupama Chopra, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

In the same conversation, Rakul Preet Singh also got candid about Jackky Bhagnani’s super birthday post for her. For those who do not know, to celebrate her special day, the FALTU actor had written poetic lines in praise of her, pleasantly surprising the De De Pyar De actress. Talking about seeing that side of her boyfriend, she said, “I didn’t know he was going to be a poet. I knew he was going to wish me in public but I thought it would just be ‘happy birthday’. I didn’t know it was going to be such a poetic message. I was quite surprised.”

The actress also added that even though she and Jackky have made their relationship public, her focus remains on her work. She said, “It is a part of my life and it exists. But here I am doing an interview to talk about my work and that’s my personal life like how I have my parents, my friends, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he. But because we’re transparent people, we thought it is best to let the world know and now let my work speak. When the films come out, I want people to talk about my work more than anything else.”

On the work front, Jackky Bhagnani is currently backing several projects, including Ganapath – starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and Cinderella – featuring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress, on the other hand, has a full plate with projects in Hindi and Tamil. She will star in up to six Hindi films – including Thank God, Runway 34, Chhatriwali, Attack, Doctor Gand the Akshay co-starrer as well as a couple of Tamil films.

