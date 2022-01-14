It has been three weeks since the release of 83 and the film is now seeing limited footfalls. It managed to go past the 100 crores mark but post that the weekdays turned out to be low. That was expected as well since the holiday season had come to a complete halt and that advantage was entirely gone.

The Kabir Khan directed film has now gathered 102 crores* and would at maximum bring in 2-3 crores more now. Ranveer Singh has managed a century to his name but just about. Of course, he would have aimed for a much higher number. There are multiple producers associated with the film and all of them have different kinds of stakes attached, so one can’t really pin down how they have been impacted individually. That said, they all must have pinned higher hopes on the sports drama that was critically acclaimed all over.

However, now that the theatrical run of the film is done, it would be interesting to see if audience reception on OTT and satellite is more encouraging. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it could well be a case study to assess why the theatrical run was not on the same lines.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

