Yesterday, we saw an official announcement of Selfiee being made. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and is a remake of a Malayalam hit, Driving Licence. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others, and is now part of Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

For those who aren’t aware, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, netizens get to vote for the posters, teasers, and many other aspects of the film. The result of the same is announced a couple of days before the film’s release. So it will be interesting to see how Selfiee fares in ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Talking about the announcement, the makers of Selfiee released a quirky video in which we can see Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi shaking their legs. It’s just a short glimpse of how much fun the duo is going to have in the film. Watch it right below and don’t forget to vote:

How much did you like Selfiee film announcement? Vote below now!

