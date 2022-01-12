Akshay Kumar is simply unstoppable when it comes to announcing what’s next for him. Earlier, the actor had shared his selfie shot on social media. But now, it’s confirmed that we’re going to see him marking his first-ever collaboration with Emraan Hashmi for Selfiee.

Advertisement

For the unversed, just like Akshay, Emraan too had shared a selfie on his social media account. But now, just a few moments back, both the actors cleared it to their fans, where they are really heading at. Titled ‘Selfiee’, the film will be backed by Karan Johar and Raj Mehta will be directing it.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Malayalam hit, Driving Licence.

Check out the pictures below:

Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar , have we slayed this selfie game or what?😉 @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/N2YdXrYMCV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 12, 2022

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have already shot a teaser with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. “An official announcement of the venture will be made later today. To make it extra special both Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have recorded a 53-second teaser that will introduce the audience to the film,” a source reveals.

It’s also learned that the film will be shot in the UK, later this month. The film is expected to be wrapped in just a 40-day schedule.

We’re damn excited about this collaboration, what about you?

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a platter full of films including- Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandha, Gorkha, and many more. Speaking of Emraan Hashmi, the actor will be seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger 3. He is also rumoured of having a special appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Must Read: 83 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranveer Singh’s Sports Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube