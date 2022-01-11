Farhan Akhtar last year announced his directorial titled Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Now we hear that the makers have decided on a rather unique way to cast male actors, and Vicky Kaushal’s name has popped up. Scroll down to know more.

Previously it was reported that the makers were finding it rather hard to rope in male leads for the film. So Farhan had decided on casting himself in the film in order to entice other male actors to sign on for the venture.

As the casting for Jee Le Zaraa is still underway, Bollywood Hungama reports that Vicky Kaushal has been approached for a role in the film. The report quoted a source as saying, “The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much more easier.”

“With Farhan Akhtar casting himself and now Vicky also being roped in that leaves just one male lead role vacant. And casting one person is far easier than three, and that too in a film that is based on three female leads,” the source added.

Talking about the film, Jee Le Zaraa, it is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar. The film is seen as an attempt to see the world through the gaze of women. Touted as a road trip film that centres around three female protagonists, it will be directed by Farhan Akhtar himself.

The film, which is expected to release in 2023, marks the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

