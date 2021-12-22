Priyanka Chopra made a lot of noise last month when she removed ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram bio. The actress sparked rumours around a possible divorce with Nick Jonas. While mother Madhu Chopra had to address the media and rubbish all the rumours, the reports continued bombarding. The Matrix Resurrections actress is now finally breaking her silence!

A lot of rumours began spreading after PC removed Jonas from her last name. Some suggested that there is trouble in paradise, while others roped in astrologers to predict their future. Truth was, however, nowhere close to any of it.

Talking about it all, Priyanka Chopra Jonas tells Times Of India, “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been busy promoting her film The Matrix Resurrections. It stars Keanu Reeves in the leading role.

During the latest conversation, PC revealed how her husband Nick Jonas is the perfect person to hit the shopping stores with. The actress also revealed that she doesn’t have the patience to go to different stores and shop.

“I’m not much of a shopper, I don’t have the patience to go to five different shops. I need it to be made easy for me which happens at Harrods because they have everything under one roof. My husband, Nick, he’s the best shopper, the most efficient – and he actually likes it,” she told Evening Standard newspaper.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. They followed the Christian, as well as, Hindu traditions for the ceremony.

