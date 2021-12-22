Prabhu Deva’s action-comedy, Rowdy Rathore that released in June 2012 is all set for a sequel. As per a recent report, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had begun penning the script for the film starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Want to know more about Rowdy Rathore 2? Read on.

In a recent chat, the Baahubali: The Beginning and RRR writer confirmed that the 2012 Hindi film producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for a sequel. While he added that the scripting is in process, another source close to the project shed light on the star cast as well as when it’s likely to begin production.

Confirming the news of Rowdy Rathore 2 to Mid-Day, KV Vijayendra Prasad stated that he was approached by SLB for writing the script. Revealing that work on the same is currently underway, the RRR writer said, “I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab [Sanjay Leela Bhansali, producer] approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon.”

While Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore was the remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu, media reports suggest that the sequel will only be developed in Hindi. So who’s in Rowdy Rathore 2 and when will production begin?

A source close to the project informed the publication that Sonakshi Sinha will also star in Rowdy Rathore 2. Stating that the film is expected to hit the floors next year, the insider said, “Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of Paro. While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended. This will be a completely new narrative. The script will be ready in the next few months, and the movie is expected to go on floors at the end of 2022.”

