Kangana Ranaut has always been a vocal artist when it comes to current affairs, specifically the political ones. She has often expressed herself through social media platforms even if her opinion was somewhat controversial according to most people. In the year 2017, the actor had given it back to Vidya Balan who passed a comment about a controversy she was involved in.

For the unversed, Simran was a romantic drama film that hit the theatres in September 2017. The movie was directed by Hansal Mehta and features Ranaut in the lead role alongside Sohum Shah and Aneesha Joshi. Even though the movie did not do well at the box office, it was in the news quite often mainly due to an issue regarding its credits section.

The issue took off when writer Apurba Asrani stated that he was shocked and betrayed when Kangana Ranaut’s name came up in the ‘additional dialogues, screenplay and story’ credits section of the film. The writer specifically had a problem with how Kangana’s name was written before his, which he elaborately explained in a Facebook post.

Following the issue, actor Vidya Balan put up a post on Instagram holding up a credit card with her name written on it. She added a fun caption to the post which, according to the netizens, was directed towards the Simran actor. “Who needs credit when your director gifts you this card ?!! 😉#

Thankoo Suresh Triveni 🙏😜.”, the caption said.

When Kangana Ranaut was asked about the issue in interaction with Mid-Day, the actor made it clear that she does not take such comments to heart. “Ha Ha, I read about that. Vidya is a dear friend and honestly, I am not a thin-skinned person when it comes to people taking digs or jibes at me.”, she said.

