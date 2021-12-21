Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is presently making headlines for all the wrong reasons that could happen, and this is all because of her alleged relationship with infamous con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a 200 crore money laundering case.

After many twists and turns revolving around the case, the latest reports claim something shocking. Read on to know more!

Talking about the latest reports, it is now said that some filmmakers and a few OTT platforms are pitching and planning to create a series on Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s alleged love story. Yes, you have read the absolutely right!

According to the reports of India Today, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s case is being considered as a perfect topic to create a series on. Due to this reason some producers and streaming giants are currently in discussions on how to turn the whole case into a series of a movie. The reports also claim that few names have been shortlisted for the role of the con-man and the actress. Well, no such word has been confirmed yet, but we sure would want to see a series based on a con operation on such a huge level.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that, during her questioning with the ED, Jacqueline confessed about knowing Sukesh, and receiving luxurious gifts from him. Its also been said that the con-man promised to produce 500 crores worth of superhero films in which he would cast the Sri-Lankan diva in the titular role.

Other than Jacqueline, it’s been brought to light that Sukesh also revealed other names like Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor. The case also involves Nora Fatehi. Currently, the ED is conducting a thorough investigation.

What are your thoughts on Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case? Let us know in the comments below!

