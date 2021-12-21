Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. The Bollywood actor is well known for his fun personality and being a prankster but he once lost his cool on a live radio show and slapped an RJ. Scroll down to know more.

It was back in 2016 when the star was promoting R Balki’s film Ki & Ka. He appeared on a radio show wherein he lost his temper when an RJ asked a question. He not only slapped the RJ but also threw the team’s cameras on the ground.

Believe it or not, Arjun Kapoor did slap the RJ. Now before you think that Bhoot Police star slapped him losing his cool, he did it on purpose. Yes! It’s just another prank pulled off by Arjun and the entire radio team played on its viewers.

His film Ki & Ka was released on April 1 which is Fool’s Day. Arjun being a prankster took this opportunity and decided to fool the audiences right before his film hits theatres. Take a look at the video below:

Well, we have to admit that we were shocked initially! However, it was pulled off really well.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns, which is the sequel of Ek Villain. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s comic thriller Kuttey. The film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

He also recently shared a BTS picture from a photoshoot wherein the Ishaqzaade actor is undoubtedly looking dapper as he is posing in a hoodie while looking outside the window. Sharing the monochrome video, he captioned: “The behind the scenes of me behind the hoodie.”

