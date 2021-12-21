The Bachchan family has been on the news for the last few days. Firstly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was interrogated by ED over her alleged involvement in the Panama papers case, on the other hand, Jaya Bachchan was seen having a meltdown at parliament. More than Devdas actress, it was Jaya who made most of the headlines as she screamed at opposition leaders.

The veteran actress reaction received a lot of attention from netizens and many even trolled the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

As the discussions were going on about the Narcotics Bill, Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in between, as she started and even said, “Aapke bure din aayenge, I curse you!” Now that she has spoken her mind, but her response didn’t go well with some netizens as they questioned the Sholay actress about her anger issues, while some even called her, ‘hypertension patient.’

A Twitter user wrote, “Such Arrogance!! Jaya Bachchan going totally hysterical & speaks on anything but Narcotic Bill & then crosses all maryada ki Rekha & gives a curse,” while another wrote, “How arrogant How cheap How shameless. She don’t even obey #Parliament speaker. She needs to be immediately suspended for her worst behavior,” a third user shared, “Shame on Jaya Bacchan for unruly behaviour!! Crass. Heights of breaking the Parliamentary Decorum by speaking out of context and insulting and disrespecting other Parliamenterians!.”

In her statement, Jaya Bachchan called out the chair presided by Bhubaneswar Kalita for not hearing what the opposition had to say. Stating her thoughts on the bill, the actress said, “I don’t want to thank you because I don’t know whether I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting…or today when you are sitting in the chair.”

As the argument erupted, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rakesh Sinha said that he was against Jaya’s comment. Later the veteran actress broke her silence and said, “I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair; you don’t belong to any party, sir.”

