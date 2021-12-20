Everyone is aware of the Bollywood queens Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s long rivalry. However, in 2019 when the actresses made an appearance in Koffee with Karan season 6, they instantly made headlines as they finally decided to bury their hatchets. But did you know how their differences started and on how many occasions the two actresses have talked ill about each other? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The two beauties have been ruling the industries with their talent. PeeCee transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, while Bebo chose to continue to contribute more to the Hindi film industry.

Advertisement

Coming back to their feud, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra first starred opposite each other in the 2004 film Aitraaz along with Akshay Kumar. During the shoot of the film, both the actress remained friendly but after the film’s release, the Dostana actress became a big name, which reportedly irked the Tashan star.

As per sources quoted by ETimes, “During the Aitraaz days, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, who were virtually of the same age, hit it off beautifully. There was no rivalry between the two and even after work, Priyanka used to hang out at parties with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena.”

“It hit Kareena like a bolt from the blue when her friend turned out to be an able competitor. Kareena had worked extremely hard on the role and had launched a power-packed performance. But for the first time in her career, it had gone largely unnoticed, thanks to Priyanka.”

Years later when Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra travelled together for a concert, their rivalry took an aggressive turn when they reached Antwerp. As per sources, “They had a huge fight and were screaming at each other. In fact, they almost came to blows. They had to be literally pulled apart.”

On the other hand, when Pepsi approached Bollywood beauties for an ad with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006, they clearly advised the makers to give them equal space.

Meanwhile, when Farhan Akhtar was making Don remake with PeeCee as the lead actress opposite SRK. The director approached Bebo for a Yeh Mera Dil, the actress was initially sceptical, but did it anyway, the source said, “However, she was tempted by the popularity of the track. Also, she didn’t want to turn down Farhan who she realises is close to Shah Rukh. But she clearly wasn’t too happy that Priyanka, a once lesser star, was now the unparalleled female lead of the film.”

Apart from all these incidents Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have taken sly digs at each other while appearing on Koffee With Karan on different episodes and during media interactions. Now that they’re friends again we hope to see them together again.

Must Read: Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt Appeals Nagpurians To Press Rajkumar Hirani To Make The Film As Franchise Turns 19; Says, “I Am Tired Of Requesting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube