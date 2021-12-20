Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and her alleged relations with Con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a 200 crore money laundering case have gotten the diva in some real trouble with the ED. Days after days the case takes a different twist. Now there came some latest reports on the case and it’s utterly shocking!

Read on to know the recent buzz on the case!

According to the reports by Indiatoday.in, Con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar had not only showered Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez with luxurious gifts but he also promised her a lead role in an Indian female superhero flick!

The reports claim that con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar was aware that Jacqueline Fernandez was finding work. Taking the advantage of the situation, Sukesh then used fake alibis and allegedly told Jacqueline that he would produce a Rs 500 crore three-part woman superhero project with her in the titular role. Chandrasekhar also promised that he would produce the country’s first woman superhero project and would keep her as the lead in it.

The so-called project that he promised Jacqueline in order to woo her, would use Hollywood VFX artists and would be shot on a global scale, according to him.

That’s so bizarre!

Recently it was reported that Jacqueline had finally broken her silence over her relationship with the con-man. It said that the actress’ statements stated that she was approached by Sukesh under the fake name of Shekhar Ratna Vela and that he pretended to be the owner of Sun TV.

Jacqueline told, “Sekhar told me that he is a big fan. Soon he told me that I should movies in south India and that Sun TV is producing many such movies. Since February, I was in touch with him. He gave me his number… and asked me to make calls on this number.”

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that other than, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has now claimed to have a connection with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty too!

