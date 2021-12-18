Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for a long time now due to her alleged past relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The conman has been currently under investigation and in a recent conversation with Enforcement Directorate (ED), he claims that the actress is lying about all the transactions

Advertisement

In his statement, Sukesh says that he transferred $180,000 to the Race actor’s sister Geraldine who lives in the USA but when ED summoned the actress in her statement claimed that the conman gave her sister $150,000.

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar told ED, “I have gifted her (Jacqueline Fernandez) 15 earrings, five Birkin bags, and other bags from YSL, Gucci… I also gifted her Cartier bangles and Tiffany bracelets. These jewellery and earrings are diamond-studded and approximately Rs 7 crore.”

Further, when ED asked Sukesh Chandrasekhar about Jacqueline Fernandez comment about giving $150,000 to her sister Geraldine, the conman responded, “No, she is not telling the truth. Through Deepak Ramnani, I transferred $180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine.”

He added, “As far as her parents are concerned, I gifted them a Maserati and a Porsche to her mother in Bahrain. I also allowed Jacqueline to frequently use a private jet which I was using.”

Earlier when News18 accessed transcripts of Jacqueline Fernandez’ statements, the actress claimed the Sukesh Chandrasekhar approached her under the dubbed name Shekhar Ratna Vela and pretended to be the owner of Sun TV.

The actress told, “Shekhar told me that he is a big fan. Soon he told me that I should movies in south India and that Sun TV is producing many such movies. Since February, I was in touch with him. He gave me his number… and asked me to make calls on this number.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Charging 25 Crores To SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ Fee Of 100 Crores – Check Out The Most Expensive Directors Of Indian Film Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube