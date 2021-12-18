Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez are being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate every now and then. They have been under the scanner for their involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who is involved in a 200 crore money laundering case. On to the recent developments on the case, the conman was discussing luxury cars with Nora and their chat of the same is out. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The two were apparently discussing luxury cars in the chat and the same is now going viral on social media.

According to India Today, showing the picture of ‘Range Rover’ conman Sukesh Chandrashekar asks Nora Fatehi, “Do you like this?” Replying to Sukesh Chandrashekar, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Yes, it’s a nice rough use car. It’s cute, it’s a statement car,” then Sukesh shows her more options of cars to select from.

The portal also had access to another chat which showed Sukesh asking Nora to speak with him and clarify some details. He was apparently concerned that Nora’s agency could question the gift, so he reportedly said, “I want to make it clear that it’s not being given with any kind of motive, but only because when you like a person, you give them gifts. Doing it for that reason only, nothing else.”

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has been questioned by ED multiple times and recorded her first statement in New Delhi in October under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Talking about the car, the actress told ED that it was gifted to her by none other than Sukesh Chandrashekar’s wife Leena Maria in exchange for participating in an event in Chennai. She called herself a ‘victim’ in the case and revealed that she wasn’t involved in the case in any manner whatsoever.

According to the reports, ED will soon be questioning more Bollywood actresses and performers in the 200 crore money laundering case.

