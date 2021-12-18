Sara Ali Khan is busier than a honey bee at the moment. The actress, along with her Atrangi Re co-stars are all over the place promoting the Anand L Rai directorial releasing this Christmas Eve. During one such promotional stint, the Coolie No 1 actress opened up about the advice her mother gave her.

Advertisement

One such advice was shedding the extra kilos to get fitter before entering Bollywood. Read on to know all she said.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Sara Ali Khan opened up about the advice her mother, Amrita Singh gave her. One of these pearls of wisdom was losing weight before entering the entertainment world. Talking about it, the Simmba actress said, “Jab main bahut healthy thi, unhone mujhe kaha ke ‘behen Tun Tun ka zamana gaya. Toh agar aapko actor banna hai toh you know…’ (When I was healthy, she told me ‘listen, the era of Tun Tun has gone. If you want to be an actor, you know…’).”

Continuing further, Sara Ali Khan said, “With no body shame involved, she did tell me that I have to be healthier in the other way, the real way. I have to slim down for my own sake also. It was not just the vanity thing; it was also the health thing. That was the time she showed me the mirror.

During the same conversation, she also spoke about Amrita Singh’s advice after Love Aaj Kal failed to work wonders at the box office or with fans. The actress recalled her mother saying, “If they (the audiences) don’t like your work, then you’re doing it wrong.” Sara concluded by saying that these were the two turning points in my career and her mom was there, “to hold my hand but intellectually to get me to go again.”

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film sees her star opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Opting for a digital release, the film will be available to all directly on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Brahmastra Part One Taken Under The Wings Of ‘Baahubali’ SS Rajamouli To Present The South Language Versions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube