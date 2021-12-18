Brahmastra Part One Taken Under The Wings Of 'Baahubali' SS Rajamouli To Present The South Language Versions

S.S. Rajamouli to present the vision of Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Fox Star Studios in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

S.S. Rajamouli has announced that he will present magnum opus, Brahmastra, in four South languages in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide. The Ranbir starrer is one of the most anticipated films of recent times and with the posters releasing, it’s creating more curiosity among the fans.

Such is the monumental vision and scale of Brahmastra that top powerhouses will unite to present this movie to wider markets. Now, that’s interesting news to start our weekend with? Isn’t it? Are you ready to witness this magnum opus on big screens next year? We definitely are.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures Brahmastra will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What are your thoughts on SS Rajamouli presenting the vision of Brahmastra? Tell us in the comments below.

