Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade. Following the success of the film, he went to star in films like crime drama Gunday, the coming-of-age romantic comedy 2 States opposite Alia Bhatt, to name a few.

The actor is making his mark in Bollywood with his powerful performance and variety of roles. He also had his share of on-screen kisses but did you know which actress is the best kisser according to him? Scroll down to know more.

As per India Today report, when asked who was the better kisser between Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor said, “I really like kissing Alia. She is the best kisser. I don’t look at it as a comparison. Everyone is different. It would be unfair to compare, but yeah, she is very good.”

Arjun Kapoor further added, “Also, in Ishaqzaade, it was my first kiss. In that context, I was a bit nervous. The scene was very wrong, so I had to be an animal with Parineeti. This is much more gentle and simpler. And in the film you’ll see that Alia kisses me, so it plays out very well.”

However, Alia Bhatt during a conversation with news agency PTI, said that she felt awkward while kissing Arjun. “There is awkwardness. I feel it is acting at the end of the day.. he is playing Krish and I am playing Ananya. We are not Arjun and Alia when we are doing that scene. This film is not about just that one kiss, the only reason it is written about is because Arjun and I said it is ok (to have it),” the actress had said.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor had quite a different experience of kissing Alia on-screen. During a podcast with Neha Dhupia, he said, “When you don’t know a person, you have these preconceived notions about whether the other person would be awkward. We had barely begun shooting for 2 States (2014) and on the tenth day, we had this kissing scene at dawn, under a shower. Initially, I felt a bit awkward, but I was pleasantly surprised with the shot. It was a very cute kiss.”

