Unlike other star kids, R Madhavan’s son Vedaant is away from showbiz and concentrates more on sports. The 16-year-old is a national swimming champion, who recently won seven medals while representing Maharashtra at a swimming competition. Now, he is all set to represent the country at Olympic 2026.

Advertisement

But how and where is he prepping for it? Well, in a recent chat, the Guru actor revealed that they are with Vedaant in Dubai for practice as sadly, there are no Olympic pools available in India at the moment. Read on to know what he said.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, R Madhavan opened up about why he and his wife Sarita have moved to Dubai for Vedaant’s Olympic 2026 prep. The 3 Idiots actor said, “The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side.”

During the same interaction, R Madhavan also got asked if he wants his son to be an actor and follow in his steps. While many star kids are entering Bollywood, this proud father said, “Never! My wife Sarita and I went along with whatever our son wanted to do in his life. He’s been winning swimming championships all across the world and making us very proud.”

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also shared some advice for other star-parents and parents in general. He said, “Let your child fly freely. Don’t stop him or her from pursuing any career. I’ve no regrets about Vedaant choosing not to be an actor. His chosen vocation is far more important to me than my own career. I’ll do what it takes to take him where he wants to go in life.”

Talking about Vedant’s achievements as a swimmer, the star kid made R Madhavan is a proud dad when he recently won seven medals for Maharashtra. The 16-year-old has brought home four silver and three bronze medals from the Junior National Aquatic Championships held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.

All the best Vedaant in your prep.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’cruz & Sendhil Ramamurthy Wrap Up Their Untitled Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube