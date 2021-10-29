R Madhavan is one of the few actors who have managed to achieve pan-Indian appeal. He is known for his acting prowess and inspiration for youngsters. It seems his son Vedaant is also following in his footsteps- though not in entertainment- but in sports. Scroll down to know more.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor’s son is making headlines for bagging seven medals at a swimming competition in Bengaluru recently. The actor has also said that his ‘heart swells with pride’ and he wished he could be like his son, even making his father ‘jealous’.

As per a report on The Athletic, R Madhavan’s son Vedaant represented Maharashtra in the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru. The championship was held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre where he won four silver and three bronze medals. However, this is not the first time that he has achieved such an honour. In several competitions before, he has shown his athletic capabilities and made his parents proud.

Vedaant has also represented India in the past and has made the nation proud. He previously won a medal for the nation at an international swim meet in Thailand.

Not just that R Madhavan’s son also won his first Gold medal at the Nationals in the 100m freestyle category in December 2018.

At the Asian Age Games in September 2019, 16-year-old now Vedaant won his first official medal representing India and bagged the silver medal at the championship. Furthermore, early last year, Vedaant Madhavan participated in The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games. He bagged a medal there too.

R Madhavan’s son also won a bronze medal for India at the Latvian open qualifiers earlier this year in March.

When Vedaant turned 16 in August this year, the 3 Idiots actor shared how proud he was of his son. His message read, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swells with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you; I’m a blessed father.”

