Aryan Khan was finally granted bail on October 28 after spending 25 days in custody. The star kid was arrested by NCB after they caught him with an alleged illegal substance in a luxury cruise ship on October 2. Although he was granted bail yesterday, he’s still not out from the Arthur Road Jail. The HC didn’t release the order the same day and many are confused about it. To understand the process, a news portal reached out to Aryan’s lawyer, Ayaz Khan.

In the past, the same lawyer had represented Fardeen Khan, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and now he’s here to explain the process of 23-year-old’s bail process.

In a conversation with ETimes, senior lawyer Ayaz Khan was asked about the process which can be understood by general people. Leaving all the professional jargon, the lawyer shared, “First, the order of the High Court will have to be sent to the Sessions Court. Later, The defence (counsels representing Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha) will get the transcribed order. They will have to go to the Sessions Court to execute the bail tomorrow, where they’ll have to file the order in the registry of the Sessions Court.”

The senior legal counsel, Ayaz Khan, added, “If the order mentions a cash bail, they will have to pay cash, if the order mentions a surety, then the defence lawyers will have to furnish a surety. Once the cash bail is furnished or surety is executed, the Sessions Court registry will issue a release order, which has to be signed by the Sessions judge.”

“Lastly, the release order has to be taken to jail, where once furnished, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be released from the Arthur Road Jail and be free to go home,” the lawyer concludes.

Post Aryan’s bail judgement, the superstar’s legal team shared a statement, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021 …. Nor is there anything as of now.”

In the latest pictures, Shah Rukh Khan was seen having a happy moment with his entire legal team. Seeing a smile on the actors face after weeks, fans are super excited to get a glimpse of SRK and his son, to whom people are now calling, ‘Prince Aryan Khan.’

