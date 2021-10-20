A special court in Mumbai has announced the verdict on Aryan Khan’s bail today. Much to everyone’s disappointment Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son didn’t get bail. Now self-claimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has reacted to the court’s verdict. Scroll down to know more.

Aryan was arrested by NCB on October 3 during a drug raid conducted on a Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. SRK’s son is currently at Arthur Road Jail and his bail petitions were denied previously.

As soon as A special court in Mumbai announced the verdict on Aryan Khan’s bail plea, KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed. While Bharti Singh was given bail on the same day, who was having 86 gm drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people.”

Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed. While Bharti Singh was given bail on the same day, who was having 86 gm drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 20, 2021

Aryan in his bail application had stated that he was “innocent” and “falsely implicated in the present crime”. He also concluded in his application that with his “deep roots in society and will not tamper with investigation or abscond”. However, NCB in a reply to the bail plea said that Aryan and three others were accused of illicit drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He should not be treated any differently from the 17 others accused in the case.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai countered the argument by saying that there had been no recovery of drugs or any substance from his client as admitted by NCB.

After the court’s verdict on Aryan’s bail plea, Desai announced that they now plan to move to the Bombay High Court. As reported by News 18, he said, “We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected.”

