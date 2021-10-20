Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was known as the ‘angry young man’ during the 70′ and 80′. This was due to his role in the hit movie ‘Zanjeer’. During that time, most of them appreciated and credited Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan’s partnership for the creation of Amitabh’s angry young man image, but did you know that Salim Khan had once slammed those credits?!

Advertisement

The filmmaker had once claimed that it was all him who created Amitabh’s rebellious image.

Advertisement

During an old interview with ETC, Salim Khan had said, “The Angry Young Man image was conceptualized by me for the film Zanjeer. Javed wasn’t even my partner when I wrote the film. It was only after I had sold it, that Javed became my partner,” clarified Salim Khan, and added, “And I believe even Javed would confirm that it was solely my creation.”