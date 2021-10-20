Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was known as the ‘angry young man’ during the 70′ and 80′. This was due to his role in the hit movie ‘Zanjeer’. During that time, most of them appreciated and credited Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan’s partnership for the creation of Amitabh’s angry young man image, but did you know that Salim Khan had once slammed those credits?!
The filmmaker had once claimed that it was all him who created Amitabh’s rebellious image.
During an old interview with ETC, Salim Khan had said, “The Angry Young Man image was conceptualized by me for the film Zanjeer. Javed wasn’t even my partner when I wrote the film. It was only after I had sold it, that Javed became my partner,” clarified Salim Khan, and added, “And I believe even Javed would confirm that it was solely my creation.”
In the interview, Salim Khan also was pretty specific that it was him who played the central role in moulding Amitabh Bachchan’s career as a superstar. “If Amitabh doesn’t remember, I’d like to remind him that his two successful associations, with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra were because of me. I’d called Amitabh to Juhu Hotel and introduced him to Manmohan Desai, while we were there to discuss the script of Chacha Bhatija. Prakash Mehra was shooting at Rajkamal for Pyar Ki Kahani. I’d called Amitabh to the sets and introduced him to Prakash Mehra”.
Talking about Salim and Javed’s famous partnership, it resulted in some of the most famous films of Bollywood such as Sholay, Don, and Mr India. The duo terminated their association in 1982.
While talking about Salim Khan and Javed parting ways with each other, Amitabh had said, “It’s a shame that they parted ways, they were truly unbeatable. Quite often, the media would conjecture – what will happen to Amitabh Bachchan without Salim–Javed? Once they separated I couldn’t ever get that kind of intensity again, that power was missing.”
